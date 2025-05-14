Melodifestivalen: The final

Melodifestivalen 2025: The final Publicerades: Lör 8 mar 20:00Lör 8 mar • 2 tim 13 min Visa beskrivning It's time for the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2025 brought to you from Strawberry Arena in Stockholm. Behind the microphones on this live broadcast in English are the Mello lovers Bella Qvist and William Lee Adam. New This year you will not only hear them but also see them. And there will be a live chatt during the show. Det har blivit dags för final av Melodifestivalen 2025 och denna sändning livekommenteras på engelska. Bakom mikrofonerna sitter Mello-älskarna Bella Qvist och William Lee Adams. Nytt för i år är att tittarna inte bara kommer kunna höra William och Bella kommentera utan även se dem i rutan. Det finns även möjlighet att chatta med dem direkt under sändningen.Mer om programmet

