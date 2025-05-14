Laddar...

Melodifestivalen: The final

Watch the show with english commentary

The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2025 is brought to you live from Stockholm. Twelve entries compete for the chance to represent Sweden in Eurovision Song Contest in May. Hosts: Kristina ”Keyyo” Petrushina and Edvin Törnblom. Commentators: Bella Qvist and William Lee Adams.

2025

Kan ses i hela världen

2025

Melodifestivalen 2025: The final

Publicerades: Lör 8 mar 20:00

It's time for the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2025 brought to you from Strawberry Arena in Stockholm. Behind the microphones on this live broadcast in English are the Mello lovers Bella Qvist and William Lee Adam. New This year you will not only hear them but also see them. And there will be a live chatt during the show. Det har blivit dags för final av Melodifestivalen 2025 och denna sändning livekommenteras på engelska. Bakom mikrofonerna sitter Mello-älskarna Bella Qvist och William Lee Adams. Nytt för i år är att tittarna inte bara kommer kunna höra William och Bella kommentera utan även se dem i rutan. Det finns även möjlighet att chatta med dem direkt under sändningen.Mer om programmet

