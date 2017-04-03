Popshow - Janis Joplin and her group

Konsert och intervju med Janis Joplin and her group. Janis Joplin sjunger bl.a. ”Piece of my heart”, ”Summertime”, ”Raise your hand”, ”Work me, Lord”. Medverkande: Janis Joplin, Sam Andrew, Richard Kermode, Brad Campbell, Roy Markowitz, Cornelius Flowers, Terry Clements, Luis Gasca. Reporter: Lennart Wretlind. Producent: Johan Segerstedt.

