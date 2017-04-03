Konsert och intervju med Janis Joplin
Popshow - Janis Joplin and her group
27 min
Konsert och intervju med Janis Joplin and her group. Janis Joplin sjunger bl.a. ”Piece of my heart”, ”Summertime”, ”Raise your hand”, ”Work me, Lord”. Medverkande: Janis Joplin, Sam Andrew, Richard Kermode, Brad Campbell, Roy Markowitz, Cornelius Flowers, Terry Clements, Luis Gasca. Reporter: Lennart Wretlind. Producent: Johan Segerstedt.
- Produktionsår
1969
- Publicerades
3 apr 2017
- Kan ses till
Tills vidare
- Rättigheter
Kan bara ses i Sverige