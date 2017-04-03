Laddar...

Konsert och intervju med Janis Joplin

Popshow - Janis Joplin and her group

27 min

Konsert och intervju med Janis Joplin and her group. Janis Joplin sjunger bl.a. ”Piece of my heart”, ”Summertime”, ”Raise your hand”, ”Work me, Lord”. Medverkande: Janis Joplin, Sam Andrew, Richard Kermode, Brad Campbell, Roy Markowitz, Cornelius Flowers, Terry Clements, Luis Gasca. Reporter: Lennart Wretlind. Producent: Johan Segerstedt.

Kategorier

Information om Popshow - Janis Joplin and her group

Produktionsår

1969

Publicerades

3 apr 2017

Kan ses till

Tills vidare

Rättigheter

Kan bara ses i Sverige

