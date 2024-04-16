Tensions run high in the control room as the first season of the Great Moose Migration start streaming in 2019. Day after day go by without any sign of the moose. When will they arrive? This is the origin story of the popular slow tv live stream from the depths of the swedish forest, and the story of how the unexpected success spread across the globe.
"När kommer älgarna?" Nervositeten i Den stora älgvandringens kontrollrum är stor när dag efter dag går utan spår av en endaste älg. Hur nära var det egentligen att hela slow-tv-satsningen skulle misslyckas redan på första försöket 2019? Det här är historien om hur succén Den stora älgvandringen kom till och hur programmet spreds över världen.Mer om programmet
"När kommer älgarna?" Nervositeten i Den stora älgvandringens kontrollrum är stor när dag efter dag går utan spår av en endaste älg. Hur nära var det egentligen att hela slow-tv-satsningen skulle misslyckas redan på första försöket 2019? Det här är historien om hur succén Den stora älgvandringen kom till och hur programmet spreds över världen.Mer om programmet
Tensions run high in the control room as the first season of the Great Moose Migration start streaming in 2019. Day after day go by without any sign of the moose. When will they arrive? This is the origin story of the popular slow tv live stream from the depths of the swedish forest, and the story of how the unexpected success spread across the globe.Mer om programmet
Tensions run high in the control room as the first season of the Great Moose Migration start streaming in 2019. Day after day go by without any sign of the moose. When will they arrive? This is the origin story of the popular slow tv live stream from the depths of the swedish forest, and the story of how the unexpected success spread across the globe.Mer om programmet